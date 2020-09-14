U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Raley, 944th Fighter Wing Aviation Resource Management functional manager, poses for a portrait at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2020. As the functional manager for his career field at the Wing level, Raley is responsible for multiple flying training squadrons across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Matthew Bruch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 11:15 Photo ID: 6413108 VIRIN: 200914-F-UL677-0008 Resolution: 7055x4594 Size: 1.55 MB Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation Resource Management – Keeping flying squadrons on track [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Matthew Bruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.