U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Raley, 944th Fighter Wing Aviation Resource Management functional manager, works in his office at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2020. As the functional manager for his career field at the Wing level, Raley is responsible for multiple flying training squadrons across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Matthew Bruch)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6413107
|VIRIN:
|200914-F-UL677-0002
|Resolution:
|5858x3986
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aviation Resource Management – Keeping flying squadrons on track [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Matthew Bruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviation Resource Management – Keeping flying squadrons on track
LEAVE A COMMENT