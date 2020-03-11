Lima Company Confidence Course

Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, navigate an obstacle during the Confidence Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 3, 2020. The Confidence Course is composed of various obstacles that both physically and mentally challenge recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dylan Walters)

