    Lima Company Confidence Course [Image 1 of 7]

    Lima Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Dylan Walters 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, navigate an obstacle during the Confidence Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 3, 2020. The Confidence Course is composed of various obstacles that both physically and mentally challenge recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dylan Walters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 08:43
    Photo ID: 6412851
    VIRIN: 201103-M-RX578-1030
    Resolution: 5576x4389
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Confidence Course [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Dylan Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lima Company Confidence Course
    Lima Company Confidence Course
    Lima Company Confidence Course
    Lima Company Confidence Course
    Lima Company Confidence Course
    Lima Company Confidence Course
    Lima Company Confidence Course

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Confidence Course
    Lima
    Recruits
    Training
    3rd Recruit Training Battalion
    MCRDPI

