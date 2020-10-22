WIESBADEN, Germany - Stephanie Tanner attends a study group for Catholic Women of the Chapel Oct. 22 at the Hainerberg Chapel. Tanner leads Catholic Youth of the Chapel, a group that works with teens “to bring them closer to Christ,” she said.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 04:36
|Photo ID:
|6412598
|VIRIN:
|201022-A-DN968-015
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chapel volunteers bring community to life [Image 3 of 3], by Emily Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chapel volunteers bring community to life
