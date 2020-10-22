WIESBADEN, Germany - Dara Quintero, study leader for Catholic Women of the Chapel at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, speaks to a group of women about the parables of Jesus in relation to the history of church and the “Our Father,” while holding daughter Antonia Oct. 22 at the Hainerberg Chapel.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 04:36
|Photo ID:
|6412596
|VIRIN:
|201022-A-DN968-686
|Resolution:
|5547x3558
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chapel volunteers bring community to life [Image 3 of 3], by Emily Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chapel volunteers bring community to life
LEAVE A COMMENT