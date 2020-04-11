Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Necessary Conversations - Culture of Excellence on Diego Garcia Nov. 4, 2020

    Necessary Conversations - Culture of Excellence on Diego Garcia Nov. 4, 2020

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Nov. 4, 2020) – Chief Information System Technician Leroy Stanford, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, participates in a voluntary communication and listening session as part of the Task Force One Navy initiative Nov. 4, 2020. The purpose of Task Force (TF) One Navy is to analyze and evaluate issues in our society and military that detract from Navy readiness, such as racism, sexism and other structural and interpersonal biases. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique/released).

    VIRIN: 201104-N-XZ205-2014
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Necessary Conversations - Culture of Excellence on Diego Garcia Nov. 4, 2020, by SA Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Necessary Conversations - Culture of Excellence on Diego Garcia Nov. 4, 2020
    Necessary Conversations - Culture of Excellence on Diego Garcia Nov. 4, 2020
    Necessary Conversations - Culture of Excellence on Diego Garcia Nov. 4, 2020

    Sailors
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia
    Task Force One Navy
    Task Force One Navy initiative

