DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Nov. 4, 2020) – Lt. Cmdr. Jason Arant, the command chaplain for U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, takes notes during a voluntary communication and listening session as part of the Task Force One Navy initiative Nov. 4, 2020. The purpose of Task Force (TF) One Navy is to analyze and evaluate issues in our society and military that detract from Navy readiness, such as racism, sexism and other structural and interpersonal biases. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique/released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 03:49 Photo ID: 6412593 VIRIN: 201104-N-XZ205-2012 Resolution: 5365x3577 Size: 3.22 MB Location: FPO, AP, IO Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Necessary Conversations - Culture of Excellence on Diego Garcia Nov. 4, 2020 [Image 3 of 3], by SA Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.