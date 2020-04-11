201104-N-NS063-0022

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 4, 2020) – Sailors and family members from Yokosuka’s naval community utilize the Fleet Activities Yokosuka Post Office onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for mail pickup and shipping with social distancing and health protection measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Testuya Morita)

