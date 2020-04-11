Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 4, 2020) – Sailors and family members from Yokosuka’s naval community utilize the Fleet Activities Yokosuka Post Office onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for mail pickup and shipping with social distancing and health protection measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Testuya Morita)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201104-N-NS063-0023 [Image 6 of 6], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

