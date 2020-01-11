Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marines and Japan Defense Forces Execute Keen Sword 21 [Image 6 of 9]

    U.S. Marines and Japan Defense Forces Execute Keen Sword 21

    JAPAN

    11.01.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines teamed up with Japan’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade to conduct an amphibious assault on Gaja Jima, a small island off the coast of mainland Japan, as part of Keen Sword Nov. 1, 2020. Japan Self-Defense Force CH-47JA Chinooks touched down delivering streams of ARDB troops while U.S. Marines hit the beach via small boats briskly navigating over the horizon from the USS Ashland. ARDB members took point alongside Marines with 1 Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment arriving from the air and sea in the amphibious operation. This mission showcased a combined ability to seize territory threatened by an adversary, defend key maritime terrain, and establish expeditionary advanced bases for follow-on operations through swift, integrated, and lethal action. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 01:33
    Photo ID: 6412552
    VIRIN: 201101-M-CG913-1230
    Resolution: 4150x2767
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Japan Defense Forces Execute Keen Sword 21 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines and Japan Self Defense Forces Execute Keen Sword 21
    U.S. Marines and Japan Defense Forces Execute Keen Sword 21
    U.S. Marines and Japan Defense Forces Execute Keen Sword 21
    U.S. Marines and Japan Defense Forces Execute Keen Sword 21
    U.S. Marines and Japan Defense Forces Execute Keen Sword 21
    U.S. Marines and Japan Defense Forces Execute Keen Sword 21
    U.S. Marines and Japan Defense Forces Execute Keen Sword 21
    U.S. Marines and Japan Defense Forces Execute Keen Sword 21
    U.S. Marines and Japan Defense Forces Execute Keen Sword 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fast, fluid, together: Japan, U.S. Marines exercise amphibious capabilities during Keen Sword 21

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    1st Battalion
    Amphibious Raid
    Keen Sword
    3d Marine Regiment
    JSDF
    Japan Self Defense Force
    3d Marine Division
    Keen Sword 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT