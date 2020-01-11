A Japan Self-Defense Force CH-47JA Chinook prepares to land on the USS Ashland in preparation for a bilateral amphibious assault on Gaja-Jima, a small uninhabited island off the coast of mainland Japan, featuring U.S. Marines and Japan’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, as part of exercise Keen Sword, Nov. 1, 2020. JSDF Chinooks touched down delivering streams of ARDB troops while U.S. Marines hit the beach via small boats briskly navigating over the horizon from the USS Ashland. ARDB members took point alongside Marines with 1 Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment arriving from the air and sea in the amphibious operation. This mission showcased a combined ability to seize territory threatened by an adversary, defend key maritime terrain, and establish expeditionary advanced bases for follow-on operations through swift, integrated, and lethal action. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 01:33 Photo ID: 6412548 VIRIN: 201101-M-CG913-1033 Resolution: 4573x3049 Size: 5.68 MB Location: JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines and Japan Defense Forces Execute Keen Sword 21 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.