Keen Sword 21

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Earney, assistant operations officer during exercise Keen Sword with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment and Capt. Kazunari Kadokura, executive officer with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 15th Brigade exercised command and control through combined operations centers located on Camp Foster and Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 2, 2020. While U.S. and Japan naval and expeditionary forces continued operations at sea and establishing advanced bases during exercise Keen Sword, 1st Bn., 2d Marines and 1st Bn., 3d Marines conducted a grueling force-on-force exercise stretching across the challenging terrain of the jungles in northern Okinawa. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise taking place across Japan, providing realistic training opportunities to strengthen readiness and interoperability with the JSDF. (Photo by Sgt Staten, 3d Marine Division Communication Strategy and Operations).

