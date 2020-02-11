Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Keen Sword 21 [Image 1 of 2]

    Keen Sword 21

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. David Staten 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Earney, assistant operations officer during exercise Keen Sword with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment and Capt. Kazunari Kadokura, executive officer with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 15th Brigade exercised command and control through combined operations centers located on Camp Foster and Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 2, 2020. While U.S. and Japan naval and expeditionary forces continued operations at sea and establishing advanced bases during exercise Keen Sword, 1st Bn., 2d Marines and 1st Bn., 3d Marines conducted a grueling force-on-force exercise stretching across the challenging terrain of the jungles in northern Okinawa. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise taking place across Japan, providing realistic training opportunities to strengthen readiness and interoperability with the JSDF. (Photo by Sgt Staten, 3d Marine Division Communication Strategy and Operations).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 01:10
    Photo ID: 6412541
    VIRIN: 201102-M-XW591-074
    Resolution: 3888x2187
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keen Sword 21 [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt David Staten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keen Sword 21
    Keen Sword 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fast, fluid, together: Japan, U.S. Marines exercise amphibious capabilities during Keen Sword 21

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Bilateral
    amphibious assault
    III MEF
    3D MARDIV
    integrated
    3d Marine Division
    Indo-Pacific Region
    Keen Sword 21
    combined command and control

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT