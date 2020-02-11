U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division employ a mobile combat operations center providing command and control and joint targeting coordination throughout Keen Sword, Oct. 26 through Nov. 5, 2020. This exercise featured multiple realistic joint and bilateral training opportunities focusing on combat operations against a near-peer threat in a distributed maritime environment to include the ability to seize territory threatened by an adversary, defend key maritime terrain, and establish expeditionary advanced bases for follow-on operations through swift, integrated, and lethal action. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise taking place across Japan, strengthening readiness and interoperability with the Japan Self-Defense Force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 01:10 Photo ID: 6412557 VIRIN: 201102-M-XW591-102 Resolution: 5300x2981 Size: 9.94 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keen Sword 21 [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt David Staten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.