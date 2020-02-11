Keen Sword 21

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division employ a mobile combat operations center providing command and control and joint targeting coordination throughout Keen Sword, Oct. 26 through Nov. 5, 2020. This exercise featured multiple realistic joint and bilateral training opportunities focusing on combat operations against a near-peer threat in a distributed maritime environment to include the ability to seize territory threatened by an adversary, defend key maritime terrain, and establish expeditionary advanced bases for follow-on operations through swift, integrated, and lethal action. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise taking place across Japan, strengthening readiness and interoperability with the Japan Self-Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 01:10
|Photo ID:
|6412557
|VIRIN:
|201102-M-XW591-102
|Resolution:
|5300x2981
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
