    Keen Sword 21 [Image 2 of 2]

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. David Staten 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division employ a mobile combat operations center providing command and control and joint targeting coordination throughout Keen Sword, Oct. 26 through Nov. 5, 2020. This exercise featured multiple realistic joint and bilateral training opportunities focusing on combat operations against a near-peer threat in a distributed maritime environment to include the ability to seize territory threatened by an adversary, defend key maritime terrain, and establish expeditionary advanced bases for follow-on operations through swift, integrated, and lethal action. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise taking place across Japan, strengthening readiness and interoperability with the Japan Self-Defense Force.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 01:10
    Photo ID: 6412557
    VIRIN: 201102-M-XW591-102
    Resolution: 5300x2981
    Size: 9.94 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keen Sword 21 [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt David Staten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

