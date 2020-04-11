U.S., Bangladesh Kick off CARAT Bangladesh 2020

SINGAPORE (Nov. 4, 2020) – Capt. Ann McCann, commodore of Destroyer Squadron 7, listens to opening remarks during a virtual opening ceremony for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Bangladesh 2020. This year marks the 26th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U. S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 01:15
|Photo ID:
|6412540
|VIRIN:
|201104-N-UA460-0005
|Resolution:
|4332x3094
|Size:
|935.17 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Podcast Hits:
|0
