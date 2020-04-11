Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S., Bangladesh Kick off CARAT Bangladesh 2020 [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S., Bangladesh Kick off CARAT Bangladesh 2020

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (Nov. 4, 2020) – Capt. Ann McCann, commodore of Destroyer Squadron 7, listens to opening remarks during a virtual opening ceremony for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Bangladesh 2020. This year marks the 26th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U. S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 01:15
    Photo ID: 6412540
    VIRIN: 201104-N-UA460-0005
    Resolution: 4332x3094
    Size: 935.17 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Bangladesh Kick off CARAT Bangladesh 2020 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Bangladesh Kick off CARAT Bangladesh 2020
    U.S., Bangladesh Kick off CARAT Bangladesh 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. and Bangladesh Navies to Exercise Together in Bay of Bengal and Virtually during CARAT 2020

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Bangladesh
    Partnership
    U.S. Navy
    Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training
    Expeditionary Strike Group 7
    Commander Task Force 76
    DESRON 7
    Commander Task Force 72
    Commander Task Force 73
    Bangladesh Navy
    Destroyer Squadron 7
    CARAT 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT