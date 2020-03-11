Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020 [Image 7 of 7]

    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020

    INDIAN OCEAN

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    An Indian Navy Chetak helicopter from the Indian Navy Rajput-class guided-missile destroyer INS Ranjivay (D 55) lands on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during cross deck flight operations as part of Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 23:42
    Photo ID: 6412508
    VIRIN: 201103-N-WI365-1097
    Resolution: 5720x4086
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020
    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020
    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020
    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020
    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020
    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020
    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    flight quarters
    flight ops
    McCain
    DESRON 15
    Sea King
    CTF 70
    Indo-Pacific
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John
    Chetak
    42C
    8 HAL DHRUV
    Malabar 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT