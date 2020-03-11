Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020 [Image 3 of 7]

    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020

    INDIAN OCEAN

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Zachary Kai, from Kau, Hawaii, receives an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter from the Indian Navy Rajput-class guided-missile destroyer INS Ranjivay (D 55) as it prepares to land on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during cross deck flight operations as part of Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 23:42
    Photo ID: 6412502
    VIRIN: 201103-N-WI365-1084
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020
    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020
    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020
    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020
    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020
    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020
    McCain conducts Cross-deck Flight Operations during Malabar 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    flight quarters
    flight ops
    McCain
    DESRON 15
    Sea King
    CTF 70
    Indo-Pacific
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John
    Chetak
    42C
    8 HAL DHRUV
    Malabar 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT