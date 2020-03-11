Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stand for a group photograph prior to conducting nighttime M249 squad automatic weapon qualification at Fort Carson, Colorado, November 3, 2020. All M249 firers qualified expert at the range during day time qualification. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 23:27
|Photo ID:
|6412501
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-UQ561-2026
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, M249 qualification [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
