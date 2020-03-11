Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    M249 qualification [Image 12 of 12]

    M249 qualification

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stand for a group photograph prior to conducting nighttime M249 squad automatic weapon qualification at Fort Carson, Colorado, November 3, 2020. All M249 firers qualified expert at the range during day time qualification. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 23:27
    Photo ID: 6412501
    VIRIN: 201103-A-UQ561-2026
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.84 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M249 qualification [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    M249 qualification
    M249 qualification
    M249 qualification
    M249 qualification
    M249 qualification
    M249 qualification
    M249 qualification
    M249 qualification
    M249 qualification
    M249 qualification
    M249 qualification
    M249 qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    4ID
    FORSCOM
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    M249 SAW
    readiness
    M249
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team 4th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT