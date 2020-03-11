M249 qualification

Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stand for a group photograph prior to conducting nighttime M249 squad automatic weapon qualification at Fort Carson, Colorado, November 3, 2020. All M249 firers qualified expert at the range during day time qualification. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

