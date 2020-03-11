Sgt. Dustin Kreish, a combat medic attached to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stands for a photograph at an M249 squad automatic weapon qualification range at Fort Carson, Colorado, November 3, 2020. Kreish provided medical support at the range. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 23:28
|Photo ID:
|6412499
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-UQ561-2016
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, M249 qualification [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
