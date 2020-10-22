Oscar V, 5th Reconnaissance Squadron “Black Cats” mascot, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 22, 2020. Since the Medieval times, black cats have long been considered bringers of curses and bad luck. Fortunately for the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron, their lineage of felines named Oscar symbolizes good fortune – gracing the unit’s patch for nearly 60 years.

