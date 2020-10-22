Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 5th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 “Dragon Lady”, a part of the “Black Cats”, is housed in a hangar at Osan Air Base, Oct. 22, 2020. Since the Medieval times, black cats have long been considered bringers of curses and bad luck. Fortunately for the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron, their lineage of felines named Oscar symbolizes good fortune – gracing the unit’s patch for nearly 60 years. (U.S Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
