A 5th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 “Dragon Lady”, a part of the “Black Cats”, is housed in a hangar at Osan Air Base, Oct. 22, 2020. Since the Medieval times, black cats have long been considered bringers of curses and bad luck. Fortunately for the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron, their lineage of felines named Oscar symbolizes good fortune – gracing the unit’s patch for nearly 60 years. (U.S Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 21:06 Photo ID: 6412388 VIRIN: 201022-F-PB738-1009 Resolution: 4232x2821 Size: 4.44 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black Cats [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.