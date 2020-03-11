NJ Guard supports General Election

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David C. Ruggles, 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, alphabetizes online, motor vehicle, and hand-written voter registration forms at the Superintendent of Elections, Atlantic County, Mays Landing, N.J., Nov. 3, 2020. More than 370 New Jersey National Guard (NJNG) Soldiers and Airmen are assisting election officials in 19 counties by performing duties in support of the General Election. This is the first time the NJNG has supported a general election. The Citizen Soldiers and Airmen will primarily assist in processing vote-by-mail ballots under the supervision of county election officials, a mission successfully executed during New Jersey’s Primary Election in July. This state active-duty mission is being undertaken at the request of the County Boards of Elections. This support is an extension of the Guard’s active role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey. (This photo has been altered by blurring out personal information on the ballots.) (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

