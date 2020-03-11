Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJ Guard supports General Election [Image 1 of 16]

    NJ Guard supports General Election

    MAYS LANDING, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Makayla P. Mehaffey, right, Senior Airman Michael S. Kragh, center, and Airman 1st Class Alejandro Ng Feng, all with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, processes ballots at the Board of Elections Mail-In Ballot Processing Center, Mays Landing, N.J., Nov. 3, 2020. More than 370 New Jersey National Guard (NJNG) Soldiers and Airmen are assisting election officials in 19 counties by performing duties in support of the General Election. This is the first time the NJNG has supported a general election. The Citizen Soldiers and Airmen will primarily assist in processing vote-by-mail ballots under the supervision of county election officials, a mission successfully executed during New Jersey’s Primary Election in July. This state active-duty mission is being undertaken at the request of the County Boards of Elections. This support is an extension of the Guard’s active role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey. (This photo has been altered by blurring out personal information on the ballots.) (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 20:08
    Photo ID: 6412349
    VIRIN: 201103-Z-AL508-1008
    Resolution: 4389x2927
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: MAYS LANDING, NJ, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJ Guard supports General Election [Image 16 of 16], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

