A rough-legged hawk sits with a GPS tracker strapped to its back at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Dec. 6, 2019. The GPS tracker will allow researchers at the University of Idaho to track the hawk’s migration patterns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 19:08
|Photo ID:
|6412329
|VIRIN:
|191206-F-WB681-1138
|Resolution:
|6244x4588
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BASH program saves birds and aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT