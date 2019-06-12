A rough-legged hawk sits with a GPS tracker strapped to its back at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Dec. 6, 2019. The GPS tracker will allow researchers at the University of Idaho to track the hawk’s migration patterns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2019 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 19:08 Photo ID: 6412329 VIRIN: 191206-F-WB681-1138 Resolution: 6244x4588 Size: 1.83 MB Location: SPOKANE, WA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BASH program saves birds and aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.