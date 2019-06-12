Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BASH program saves birds and aircraft [Image 3 of 3]

    BASH program saves birds and aircraft

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2019

    Photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A rough-legged hawk sits with a GPS tracker strapped to its back at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Dec. 6, 2019. The GPS tracker will allow researchers at the University of Idaho to track the hawk’s migration patterns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2019
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 19:08
    VIRIN: 191206-F-WB681-1138
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 
    safety
    wildlife
    BASH
    birds
    USDA

