    BASH program saves birds and aircraft

    BASH program saves birds and aircraft

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2019

    Photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Carl Frey, United States Department of Agriculture wildlife biologist, poses for a photo with a captured rough-legged hawk at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Dec. 6, 2019. USDA just recently started running the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard program here in October, 2019 and have already captured, tagged and relocated over 50 birds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2019
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 19:08
    Photo ID: 6412328
    VIRIN: 191206-F-WB681-1120
    Resolution: 5824x4144
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BASH program saves birds and aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BASH program saves birds and aircraft
    BASH program saves birds and aircraft
    BASH program saves birds and aircraft

    TAGS

    safety
    wildlife
    BASH
    birds
    USDA

