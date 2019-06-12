Carl Frey, United States Department of Agriculture wildlife biologist, poses for a photo with a captured rough-legged hawk at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Dec. 6, 2019. USDA just recently started running the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard program here in October, 2019 and have already captured, tagged and relocated over 50 birds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 19:08
|Photo ID:
|6412328
|VIRIN:
|191206-F-WB681-1120
|Resolution:
|5824x4144
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BASH program saves birds and aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
