Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Day Movement Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Nov. 3, 2020. Basic Warrior Training is a week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and advanced rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 16:46
|Photo ID:
|6412182
|VIRIN:
|201103-M-LS844-1301
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kilo Company BWT [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT