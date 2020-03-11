Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company BWT [Image 5 of 7]

    Kilo Company BWT

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Day Movement Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Nov. 3, 2020. Basic Warrior Training is a week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and advanced rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 16:46
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
