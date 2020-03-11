Kilo Company BWT

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Day Movement Course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Nov. 3, 2020. Basic Warrior Training is a week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and advanced rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

Date Taken: 11.03.2020
Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US