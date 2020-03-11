Caring for the COVID-19 Caregiver advocated by Navy PA

tuning into hearing assessment training… U.S. Navy Lt. Jeffrey Osborn, physician assistant (PA) assigned to Navy Readiness and Training Command Bremerton’s Branch Health Clinic Bangor demonstrates to Hospitalmen Wendy Dang (right) and Nicholas Gevedon (seated) the Rinne and Weber test(s) routinely used to evaluate hearing loss. Osborn attests that “the single best part of his job is training and working with corpsmen. The PA profession was born out of the hospital corpsman rate and many current corpsmen and medics are the future of the PA community. Corpsmen are overwhelmingly the first link in the chain of survival following trauma or injury in operational environments. I like to challenge the corpsmen working with me to push the limits of their knowledge and allow them to practice physical exams and clinic decisions. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)”

Date Taken: 11.03.2020
Location: BREMERTON, WA, US