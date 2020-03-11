Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caring for the COVID-19 Caregiver advocated by Navy PA

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    An earful of ENT instruction…U.S. Navy Lt. Jeffrey Osborn, physician assistant (PA) assigned to Navy Readiness and Training Command Bremerton’s Branch Health Clinic Bangor presents ear, nose, throat – otolaryngology - training to Hospitalmen Wendy Dang (right), Nicholas Gevedon (seated) and Austin Zaidle (back). Osborn attests that “the single best part of his job is training and working with corpsmen. The PA profession was born out of the hospital corpsman rate and many current corpsmen and medics are the future of the PA community. Corpsmen are overwhelmingly the first link in the chain of survival following trauma or injury in operational environments. I like to challenge the corpsmen working with me to push the limits of their knowledge and allow them to practice physical exams and clinic decisions (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).”

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caring for the COVID-19 Caregiver advocated by Navy PA [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    physician assistant
    hospital corpsman
    ENT
    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton

