118th Wing and MTSU sign new collaboration agreement

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, right, the adjutant general of the Tennessee National Guard, Dr. Mark Byrnes, center, Middle Tennessee University provost, and U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Wiles, commander of the 118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, sign a memorandum between the 118th WG and MTSU Nov. 3, 2020 at the campus of MTSU, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The signed partnership agreement will allow Airmen to get additional training and career proficiency, and MTSU students to receive lessons from wing members working in the field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius)

