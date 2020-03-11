118th Wing and MTSU sign new collaboration agreement

Leaders from Middle Tennessee State University and the Tennessee National Guard pose for photos after signing a memorandum between the 118th Wing and MTSU Nov. 3, 2020 at the campus of MTSU, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The signed partnership agreement will allow Airmen to get additional training and career proficiency, and MTSU students to receive lessons from wing members working in the field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius)

