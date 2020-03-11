Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    118th Wing and MTSU sign new collaboration agreement [Image 2 of 4]

    118th Wing and MTSU sign new collaboration agreement

    MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius 

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Leaders from Middle Tennessee State University and the Tennessee National Guard pose for photos after signing a memorandum between the 118th Wing and MTSU Nov. 3, 2020 at the campus of MTSU, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The signed partnership agreement will allow Airmen to get additional training and career proficiency, and MTSU students to receive lessons from wing members working in the field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 16:34
    Photo ID: 6412153
    VIRIN: 201103-Z-ES089-1003
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: MURFREESBORO, TN, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 118th Wing and MTSU sign new collaboration agreement [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jeremy Cornelius, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    118th Wing and MTSU sign new collaboration agreement
    118th Wing and MTSU sign new collaboration agreement
    118th Wing and MTSU sign new collaboration agreement
    118th Wing and MTSU sign new collaboration agreement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Tennessee

    TAGS

    college
    ANG
    courses
    training
    higher education
    memorandum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT