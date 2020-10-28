149th weapons members train on augmented reality

(Left to right) Tech. Sgt. Brian Green and Staff Sgt. Robert Satter, 149th Fighter Wing aircraft armament systems technicians, train on augmented reality technology Oct. 28, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The technology is aimed at simplifying aircraft loading operations and is being used to ensure Airmen receive their training in a way that caters to their preferred method of education or learning style. It also provides detailed videos and images related to a specific object of focus, along with step-by-step diagrams for completing necessary functions. The goal is to enhance training as users interact virtually with a component before working on it. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

