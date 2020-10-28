Tech. Sgt. Joshua Ledesma, 149th Fighter Wing aircraft armament systems technician, trains on augmented reality technology Oct. 28, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The technology is aimed at simplifying aircraft loading operations and is being used to ensure Airmen receive their training in a way that caters to their preferred method of education or learning style. It also provides detailed videos and images related to a specific object of focus, along with step-by-step diagrams for completing necessary functions. The goal is to enhance training as users interact virtually with a component before working on it. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 14:55
|Photo ID:
|6412007
|VIRIN:
|201028-Z-UK039-0002
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 149th weapons members train on augmented reality [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
