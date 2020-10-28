Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th weapons members train on augmented reality [Image 1 of 2]

    149th weapons members train on augmented reality

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Tech. Sgt. Joshua Ledesma, 149th Fighter Wing aircraft armament systems technician, trains on augmented reality technology Oct. 28, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The technology is aimed at simplifying aircraft loading operations and is being used to ensure Airmen receive their training in a way that caters to their preferred method of education or learning style. It also provides detailed videos and images related to a specific object of focus, along with step-by-step diagrams for completing necessary functions. The goal is to enhance training as users interact virtually with a component before working on it. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 14:55
    Photo ID: 6412007
    VIRIN: 201028-Z-UK039-0002
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th weapons members train on augmented reality [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Fighter Wing
    Texas
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    149th
    Gunfighters
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    149 FW
    Texas Military Department
    TMD

