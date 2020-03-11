Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201103-N-TE695-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (Nov. 3, 2020) Navy Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy students conduct a uniform inspection

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    A Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy class 21010 student, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, measures the placement of a warfare pin worn by a classmate during a uniform inspection, Nov. 3. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

