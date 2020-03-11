Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy class 21010 students, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, measure proper award and decoration placement during a uniform inspection, Nov. 3. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 13:55
|Photo ID:
|6411950
|VIRIN:
|201103-N-TE695-0001
|Resolution:
|3646x2917
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201103-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (Nov. 3, 2020) Navy Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy students conduct a uniform inspection [Image 4 of 4], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
