Captain Ewing and CMC McDermott watch as Sailors and staff receive DECON Training at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.
Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 13:58
Photo ID:
|6411933
VIRIN:
|201103-N-fe818-1003
Resolution:
|7545x5389
Size:
|1.39 MB
Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CAPT Ewing and CMC McDermott watch as Sailors receive DECON Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
