    CAPT Ewing and CMC McDermott watch as Sailors receive DECON Training [Image 2 of 4]

    CAPT Ewing and CMC McDermott watch as Sailors receive DECON Training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Captain Ewing and CMC McDermott watch as Sailors and staff receive DECON Training at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 13:58
    Photo ID: 6411932
    VIRIN: 201103-N-FE818-1002
    Resolution: 7249x5178
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAPT Ewing and CMC McDermott watch as Sailors receive DECON Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

