    KinRed HIRAIN [Image 3 of 7]

    KinRed HIRAIN

    ISHIKAWA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Donovan Massieperez 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, prepare to execute a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration to Kin Red from U.S. Army Logistics Support Vehicles as part of joint exercise Keen Sword, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 31, 2020. After landing at Kin Red, the HIMARS swiftly debarked, moved to a firing position, and engaged targets. This operation demonstrated the ability of 3d Marine Division to deploy long-range, precision-fires assets across a vast region in support of distributed operations in the littorals. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise involving Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Forces strengthening readiness, interoperability, and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Donovan Massieperez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 04:44
    Photo ID: 6411244
    VIRIN: 201031-M-DM511-003
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: ISHIKAWA, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KinRed HIRAIN [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Donovan Massieperez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines HIMARS Okinawa Japan 3DMarDiv

