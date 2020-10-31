KinRed HIRAIN

U.S. Army Soldiers prepare to execute a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration to Kin Red from U.S. Army Logistics Support Vehicles as part of joint exercise Keen Sword, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 31, 2020. After landing at Kin Red, the HIMARS swiftly debarked, moved to a firing position, and engaged targets. This operation demonstrated the ability of U.S. Forces to deploy long-range, precision-fires assets across a vast region in support of distributed operations in the littorals. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise involving Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Forces strengthening readiness, interoperability, and deterrence in the indo-pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Donovan Massieperez)

