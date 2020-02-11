Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hornets support Keen Sword [Image 8 of 8]

    Hornets support Keen Sword

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 533 participate in Exercise Keen Sword 2021 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 2, 2020. Keen Sword is a joint, bilateral training exercise involving U.S. forces and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel designed to increase the combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Hornet
    F/A-18
    Keen Sword
    Marine Aircraft Group 12
    VMFA(AW)-533

