Hornets support Keen Sword

U.S. Marines with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 533 participate in Exercise Keen Sword 2021 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 2, 2020. Keen Sword is a joint, bilateral training exercise involving U.S. forces and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel designed to increase the combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

