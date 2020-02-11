U.S. Marines with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 533 participate in Exercise Keen Sword 2021 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 2, 2020. Keen Sword is a joint, bilateral training exercise involving U.S. forces and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel designed to increase the combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 02:32
|Photo ID:
|6411208
|VIRIN:
|201102-M-ST088-1069
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hornets support Keen Sword [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
