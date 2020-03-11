U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jorge Rivera, the Distribution Management Office Passenger Travel staff noncommissioned officer in charge, executes a drill movement during the 245th Marine Corps Birthday ceremony at the Butler Officer’s Club, Plaza Housing, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2020. The Marine Corps Birthday is celebrated by Marines all around the world every year on Nov. 10. The most notable ceremonial event is the cake-cutting ceremony which signifies the passing of time-honored traditions from the older generation to the younger generation. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

