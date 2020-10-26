Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Seabees Conduct Power Distribution Training [Image 2 of 2]

    Seabees Conduct Power Distribution Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    201025-N-ZL189-1008 OKINAWA, Japan (Oct. 25, 2020) Construction Electrician Constructionman Jaden Brevick, from Seattle, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, instructs Steelworker 3rd Class Bailey Oelke, from Bluffs, Ill., on how to connect a 100-amp cable to a generator during power distribution training on board Camp Shields in Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Angela Lawrence/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 23:55
    Photo ID: 6411167
    VIRIN: 201025-N-ZL189-1027
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Conduct Power Distribution Training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees Conduct Power Distribution Training
    Seabees Conduct Power Distribution Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Camp Shields
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT