201025-N-ZL189-1008 OKINAWA, Japan (Oct. 25, 2020) Construction Electrician Constructionman Jaden Brevick, from Seattle, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, instructs Steelworker 3rd Class Bailey Oelke, from Bluffs, Ill., on how to connect a 100-amp cable to a generator during power distribution training on board Camp Shields in Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Angela Lawrence/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 23:55 Photo ID: 6411167 VIRIN: 201025-N-ZL189-1027 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.29 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees Conduct Power Distribution Training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.