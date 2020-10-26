Seabees Conduct Power Distribution Training

201025-N-ZL189-1027 OKINAWA, Japan (Oct. 25, 2020) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Joseph Long, from Cypress, Calif., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, instructs Seabees on how to properly seat cables during power distribution training on board Camp Shields in Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Angela Lawrence/Released)

