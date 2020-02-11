A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailor with Maintenance and Supply Squadron 31 performs maintenance on a P-3 Orion aircraft during Exercise Keen Sword 2021 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 2, 2020. Keen Sword is a series of joint/bilateral training exercises designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of Japan Self-Defense Force and U.S. forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 23:50 Photo ID: 6411155 VIRIN: 201102-M-JO217-1311 Resolution: 2973x4459 Size: 6.45 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keen Sword 2021: JMSDF and U.S. Marines Work Together [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.