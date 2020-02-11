Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword 2021: JMSDF and U.S. Marines Work Together [Image 5 of 11]

    Keen Sword 2021: JMSDF and U.S. Marines Work Together

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel with Maintenance and Supply Squadron 31 perform maintenance on a P-3 Orion aircraft during Exercise Keen Sword 2021 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 2, 2020. Keen Sword is a series of joint/bilateral training exercises designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of Japan Self-Defense Force and U.S. forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 23:56
    Photo ID: 6411151
    VIRIN: 201102-M-JO217-1200
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keen Sword 2021: JMSDF and U.S. Marines Work Together [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF
    Japan Maritime Self Defense Force
    Joint Force
    1st MAW
    Keen Sword
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    MAG-12
    Marine Aircraft Group 12
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

