Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel with Maintenance and Supply Squadron 31 perform maintenance on a P-3 Orion aircraft during Exercise Keen Sword 2021 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 2, 2020. Keen Sword is a series of joint/bilateral training exercises designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of Japan Self-Defense Force and U.S. forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 23:56
|Photo ID:
|6411151
|VIRIN:
|201102-M-JO217-1200
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Keen Sword 2021: JMSDF and U.S. Marines Work Together [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
