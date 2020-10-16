Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis command post responds to CSAF message by going paperless [Image 3 of 3]

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Photo by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Hammond, 60th Air Mobility Wing Command Post emergency actions controller, references his notes on an electronic tablet Oct. 16, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Hammond improved the command post’s accountability process by converting 136 task checklists to PDF files and transferred the tasks’ procedures onto electronic tablets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

    This work, Travis command post responds to CSAF message by going paperless [Image 3 of 3], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    command post
    command and control
    paperless
    emergency actions controller

