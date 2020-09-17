U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Hammond, 60th Air Mobility Wing Command Post emergency actions controller, poses for a photo Sept. 17, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Hammond improved the command post’s accountability process by converting 136 task checklists to PDF files and transferred the tasks’ procedures onto electronic tablets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

Date Posted: 11.02.2020
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Travis command post responds to CSAF message by going paperless [Image 3 of 3], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.