Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NIWC Pacific Microbiologist Answers the Call for the Army’s COVID-19 Response [Image 3 of 4]

    NIWC Pacific Microbiologist Answers the Call for the Army’s COVID-19 Response

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    200728-N-ZZ999-002 San Antonio, Texas (July 28, 2020) Front and back views of a challenge coin awarded to Dr. Y. Meriah Arias-Thode by the Army Surgeon General, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, for her work in aiding the Army’s COVID-19 response. Arias-Thode, an environmental microbiologist at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, was called out of retirement to join the coronavirus testing effort at Fort Sam Houston, where she worked in a laboratory to validate various test media for four months. Contributed photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 19:10
    Photo ID: 6410982
    VIRIN: 200728-N-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 1280x660
    Size: 757.55 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Pacific Microbiologist Answers the Call for the Army’s COVID-19 Response [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NIWC Pacific Microbiologist Answers the Call for the Army’s COVID-19 Response
    NIWC Pacific Microbiologist Answers the Call for the Army’s COVID-19 Response
    NIWC Pacific Microbiologist Answers the Call for the Army’s COVID-19 Response
    NIWC Pacific Microbiologist Answers the Call for the Army’s COVID-19 Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NIWC Pacific Microbiologist Answers the Call for the Army&rsquo;s COVID-19 Response

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    testing
    response
    pandemic
    NIWC Pacific
    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Arias-Thode

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT