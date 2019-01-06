190601-N-ZZ999-001 San Diego, California (June 1, 2019) Dr. Y. Meriah Arias-Thode (fourth from right), environmental microbiologist at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, poses with her Benthic Microbial Fuel Cell Team. Arias-Thode was called out of retirement in the summer of 2020 to join the coronavirus testing effort at Fort Sam Houston, where she worked in a laboratory to validate various test media for four months. Contributed photo.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 19:12
|Photo ID:
|6410980
|VIRIN:
|190601-N-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|1153x702
|Size:
|252.25 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NIWC Pacific Microbiologist Answers the Call for the Army’s COVID-19 Response [Image 4 of 4], by Maison Piedfort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NIWC Pacific Microbiologist Answers the Call for the Army’s COVID-19 Response
LEAVE A COMMENT