NIWC Pacific Microbiologist Answers the Call for the Army’s COVID-19 Response

190601-N-ZZ999-001 San Diego, California (June 1, 2019) Dr. Y. Meriah Arias-Thode (fourth from right), environmental microbiologist at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, poses with her Benthic Microbial Fuel Cell Team. Arias-Thode was called out of retirement in the summer of 2020 to join the coronavirus testing effort at Fort Sam Houston, where she worked in a laboratory to validate various test media for four months. Contributed photo.

